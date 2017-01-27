Eric Weddle Named AFC Pro Bowl Captain

Eric Weddle may have been a late addition to the Pro Bowl, but his peers certainly recognize that he belongs.

The veteran safety was selected by his Pro Bowl teammates Friday as one of four captains for the AFC roster. It’s a significant honor for the 10-year safety, particularly considering he’s already amongst the best players in the league.

The other AFC captains are Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Browns left tackle Joe Thomas and Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller.

Weddle was added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday because Patriots safety Devin McCourty is headed to the Super Bowl.

Weddle has made himself right at home during the week of practice in Orlando, Fla. He has constantly been chatting with his peers around the league, and has made his presence felt with an interception during practice.

The Pro Bowl will take place Sunday at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN.