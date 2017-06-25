Eric Young Jr. making most of return to majors

Eric Young Jr. chats with Jon Morosi following the Angels’ 6-3 win over the Red Sox.
More MLB Videos
Could Bradley Zimmer beat The Freeze?
1 hr ago
Michelle Mar-GOES 4 THE CYCLE with Justin Upton
1 hr ago
Rays set for rubber match vs. Orioles on Sunday
5 hours ago
Marlins need win Sunday to split series vs. Cubs
5 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: D-backs bust out in middle innings to put away Phillies
11 hours ago
Austin Bibens-Dirkx picks up win in 1st start in Bronx
13 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!