Erin Andrews, fiance plan to expand family before tying the knot

Erin Andrews and fiance Jarret Stoll would like to expand their family before they walk down the aisle.

“We want to get our Golden Retriever,” Andrews told E! News.

The Fox Sports commentator revealed their new pup will arrive in May before their wedding.

“We’re supposed to get him in May,” Andrews said. “We’ll get our dog before the wedding.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” co-host announced her engagement to the NHL player in December. Stoll proposed at the members-only Club 33 in Disneyland.

Andrews, 38, recently revealed she battled cervical cancer last year.

She said her family and friends helped her through the illness “by just being there, just helping me through it, righting with me, telling me I shouldn’t be doing football and [instead] taking care of myself and supporting me and coming to the games.”