Escaped prisoner apparently tried robbing bank, police say

A suspect that attempted to rob a Cambridge, Mass., bank Thursday morning matches the description of an escaped prisoner, said police.

Police said the attempted robbery unfolded at 9:26 a.m. at a Bank of America. He passed a note, but did not get any money, said police.

The Boston Regional Intelligence Center sent out a “Be on the Lookout” with photos from the bank robbery and said that the suspect resembles James Morales.

They said the suspect is a black male, about 5-foot-10, with a mustache. He was wearing a black jacket with a gray sweatshirt and black knit cap.

On Saturday night, Morales, who was being held for allegedly stealing weapons from the Worcester Armory, escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Rhode Island after climbing up a razor wire fence and jumping across the rooftops of several buildings.

He then allegedly stole a car in Attleboro Saturday evening at a Burger King and officers believe Morales may have ditched the car in Framingham, where he may have been trying to contact an ex-girlfriend.

