Escobar leads Twins. Berrios to 6-4 win over Orioles (Jul 06, 2017)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Eduardo Escobar’s two-run triple highlighted a six-run third inning as the Minnesota Twins rallied for 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Jose Berrios (8-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Brandon Kintzler each pitched a scoreless inning with Kintzler getting his 23rd save.

Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer in the second to get the Orioles on the scoreboard first.

Minnesota then went ahead with their big inning, getting run-scoring hits from its Nos. 3-4-5 hitters. Miguel Sano had an RBI single with the bases loaded against Dylan Bundy (8-8) and Max Kepler followed with his two-run single to put the Twins ahead 3-2.

Escobar followed with his line drive that caromed off the right-field scoreboard and rolled away from Seth Smith. After a walk to Eddie Rosario, Jorge Polanco grounded into a run-scoring fielder’s choice.

