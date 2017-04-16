Escobar single in 9th, Royals top Angels 1-0, 4th win in row (Apr 16, 2017)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals, boosted by a strong effort from starter Ian Kennedy, edged the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Kennedy pitched two-hit ball and struck out 10 over eight innings as Kansas City sent the Angels to their fifth loss in a row.

Salvador Perez led off the ninth with a single against Blake Parker (0-1), and pinch runner Raul Mondesi stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. After pinch hitter Mike Moustakas walked, Cam Bedrosian relieved and Paulo Orlando fouled out. Escobar followed with his game-winner.

Kelvin Herrera (1-0) threw an eight-pitch flawless ninth.

Kennedy didn’t allow a hit until C.J. Cron’s double with two outs in the fifth. Cliff Pennington singled with two outs in the eighth for the Angels’ other hit.

Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs, who had an 8.71 ERA in his first two starts, threw seven shutout innings, giving up four hits and striking out nine.

Kennedy left after 111 pitches, walking two. It was 13th double-figure strikeout game. He entered the game with an 0-4 record and 6.55 ERA in five career appearances against the Angels.

In the past four games, Royals starting pitchers Jason Vargas, Danny Duffy, Nathan Karns and Kennedy have a combined 0.63 ERA, allowing two runs on 13 hits over 28 2/3 innings.

PERFECT ON CHALLENGES

The Royals, under the guidance of replay specialist Bill Duplissea, are 5 for 5 in challenges this year. Duplissea won 27 of 39 challenges last year, a 69.2 percent success rate that topped the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Huston Street (right lat strain) is playing catch, but is likely three weeks to a month away from returning. Street was injured in his first spring training outing.

Royals: OF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) had a setback in his rehab, feeling tightness after batting practice Saturday. He has been backed off a couple of days from activity.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Jesse Chavez will start Monday at Houston as they continue this trip. He is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 23 career games against the Astros.

Royals: Off Monday before hosting San Francisco to open a two-game series Tuesday. Royals RHP Jason Hammel will start the first game.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!