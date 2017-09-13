Former major league pitcher Curt Schilling, who was fired from ESPN for comments he made on social media in 2016, took to Sean Hannity’s radio show Wednesday afternoon to excoriate the network’s “liberal racism.”

The sports network’s Jemele Hill set off a firestorm with a recent tweet branding President Trump a “white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

“Let’s be very clear about something,” Schilling told Hannity, “Jemele Hill has always been a racist — the things that she says, the things that she does — I don’t have a problem the fact that Jemele Hill is racist, that Bomani Jones is racist, and Colin Kaepernick knelt for a lie, and that Disney and ESPN, who they own, supports liberal racism.”

He added, “The left has always been the party of racism and intolerance.”

Schilling, a Hall of Fame contender after a long career during which he won three World Series, was sacked by the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” in April after he posted a meme on Facebook protesting recent laws allowing transgendered people to use whichever bathroom they wish. ESPN claimed Schilling’s post violated a company policy prohibiting analysts from discussing politics.

Hannity suggested the network and Americans of a liberal ideology advocate a double standard.

“Sean, the left is the party of identity politics, everything they do and say is based on your race, your religion, your sexual — hey, let’s be very clear about something. I was fired because I compared Islamic extremists to Nazis, which factually is true. I was fired because I said that men should use the men’s room to go to the bathroom, something I was taught when I grew up. I don’t need the government to tell me those things,” said Schilling, a current Breitbart podcaster.

Hill’s comments came amid increasing criticism of ESPN for inserting politics into its sports programming. The Jemele Hill controversy has bubbled all the way up to the White House, where Press Secretary Sarah Sanders weighed in Wednesday. “That is one of the more outrageous comments that anybody could make and certainly is something that is a fireable offense by ESPN,” Sanders told reporters.

“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN,” the network said in a statement. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her action were inappropriate.”