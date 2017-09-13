ESPN host Jemele Hill called President Trump “a white supremacist” in a Twitter rant on Monday, and the network said it “addressed” the incident with Hill — though it didn’t detail how.

The network said in a statement Hill’s comments “do not represent the position of ESPN.”

“We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate,” ESPN said Tuesday.

The co-host of the 6 p.m. “SportsCenter” broadcast posted a series of tweets Monday night about the president. In her rant, she called Trump a white supremacist “who has largely surrounded himself [with] other white supremacists.” and called him “ignorant” and “offensive.” She has yet to delete the tweets.

During her rant she also slammed Twitter users who replied to her and defended the president.

While Hill may not have the support of her employer, controversial comedian Kathy Griffin took to Twitter to back Hill.

“SHE IS CORRECT. EVERYONE KNOWS IT!” Griffin, who recently came under fire for posing for a photo shoot with a blooded Trump mask, wrote.

SHE IS CORRECT. EVERYONE KNOWS IT! @AP ESPN abandons anchor Jemele Hill’s tweets after she called Trump “a white supremacist” and “a bigot.” — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 13, 2017

Hill has been on ESPN since 2013. She took on the 6 p.m. time slot in February.