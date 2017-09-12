ESPN has taken to Twitter to comment on host Jemele Hill calling President Trump “a white supremacist.”

“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN,” the network stated on Tuesday. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

The co-host of the 6 p.m. “SportsCenter” broadcast posted a series of tweets Monday night about the president. In her rant, she called Trump a white supremacist “who has largely surrounded himself [with] other white supremacists.” and called him “ignorant” and “offensive.”

During her rant she also slammed Twitter users who replied to her and defended the president.

Hill has been on ESPN since 2013. She took on the 6 p.m. time slot in February.