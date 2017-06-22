Esteban Gutierrez returns to IndyCar for remainder of 2017

Former F1 driver Esteban Gutierrez will compete in every Verizon IndyCar Series race for the remainder of the 2017 season with Dale Coyne Racing.

Gutierrez had been brought on by Dale Coyne Racing as a replacement for the injured Sebastien Bourdais at the series’ double-header at Belle Isle, where he placed 19th and 14th. On Thursday, the announcement was made that the 25-year-old Mexican would be back behind the wheel at Road America and remain there through the end of the year.

“I’m very happy to finally announce my racing program for the rest of the season,” said Gutierrez. “To represent Mexico in the Verizon IndyCar Series has a huge significance to all the fans that have been following the series through history and I’m very grateful to fill in this position.

“INDYCAR has highly competitive teams and drivers and the challenge for me will be great, but I will use all my experience from Formula One with Sauber, Haas F1 Team and Ferrari in order to adapt quickly to the car and the tracks.

“I look forward to continue working with Dale Coyne Racing and Honda, I put my trust in them to achieve great results together. I cannot wait to jump in my UNIFIN No. 18 car at Road America this weekend.”