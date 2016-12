After a remarkable surge since Donald Trump’s presidential election win that has helped the markets extend into the 9th year of its bull rally, U.S. equities and stock exchange traded funds are ending 2016 with a whimper. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 13.4% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite increased 7.6% and the S&P 500…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below