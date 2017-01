One of the first things President Donald Trump did while in office was sign an executive order on Obamacare. Investors worried about their healthcare exposure have a few exchange traded fund options to hedge against further risk if Obamacare is rolled back. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (NYSEArca: XLV) fell 0.5% Monday, testing its…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below