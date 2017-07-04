EU announces Japan summit, hoping to clinch trade pact

European Union President Donald Tusk has announced that there will be a summit with Japan’s prime minister in Brussels on Thursday, in hopes of clinching a far-reaching free trade deal.

The EU said in a statement that the leaders “are expected to announce a political agreement” on the deal in Brussels, hoping to overcome final hurdles blocking the proposed Economic Partnership Agreement with Japan.

Japan and the EU have been working to reach an accord before a summit of the Group of 20 industrial nations later this week in Hamburg, Germany and to send a message in support of free trade, countering a U.S. backlash against broad trade pacts.

Tusk said in a tweet that the plan was “Ambitious free and fair trade deal in the making.”