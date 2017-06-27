EU hits Google with record $2.7b antitrust fine

The European Union’s antitrust regulator on Tuesday fined Alphabet Inc.’s Google a record EUR2.42 billion ($2.71 billion) for favoring its own comparison-shopping service in search results.

Continue Reading Below

The decision could force broader changes to the way Google designs its search results in Europe because it sets a possible precedent for other search services, such as travel and maps, which the EU is also scrutinizing.

The European Commission’s decision could also support private litigants seeking compensation for damages at national courts.

Google can appeal the decision to the bloc’s highest courts.

The decision is the first of three separate advanced investigations by the commission into Google’s practices. The EU is continuing to probe Google over its Android mobile-operating system and its Adsense advertising service.

Write to Natalia Drozdiak at natalia.drozdiak@wsj.com and Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com