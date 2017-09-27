EU regulators slap truck-maker Scania with hefty cartel fine

European Union anti-trust regulators have slapped Swedish truck-maker Scania with an 880 million-euro ($1.03 billion) fine for price fixing.

Continue Reading Below

The European Commission, which polices competition, said Wednesday that Scania had colluded with five other heavy vehicle makers for 14 years to fix truck prices.

Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said that “instead of colluding on pricing, the truck manufacturers should have been competing against each other – also on environmental improvements.”

The Commission settled with other members of the cartel in 2016, but Scania refused to cooperate. It says the company could have qualified for leniency if it had helped investigators.