The European Union has been awarded Spain’s Princess of Asturias 2017 Concord Prize for its work in harmonizing relations between its member nations.

Prize organizers said Wednesday the EU was formed after one of the bloodiest periods in contemporary history and but that 60 years after the signing of the Treaty of Rome it represented “a unique model of supranational political integration based on the peaceful, progressive and free association of its members.”

The 50,000-euro ($56,000) award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out yearly by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor. Others categories include art, sports and scientific research. They are presented each fall.

Previous Concord prize winners include UNICEF and Berlin city.