Eugene becomes hurricane off Mexico, but no threat to land

An intensifying Eugene grew into a hurricane Saturday night in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico but the storm was not expected to threaten land.

Forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said that the storm’s maximum sustained winds had risen to 80 mph (130 kph). It was centered about 630 miles (1,020 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. It was moving northwest, away from land, at 8 mph (13 kph).

The center said Eugene was expected to stay well offshore before dissipating late in the coming week after moving over colder waters.