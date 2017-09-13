European court sides with Italian farmer pushing GM crops

The European Union court has ruled in favor of an Italian activist farmer who has defied his nation’s laws by planting genetically modified corn.

Italy has prosecuted Giorgio Fidenato for cultivating the corn on his land in northern Italy, citing concerns the crops could endanger human health.

But the European Court of Justice ruled Wednesday that a member state such as Italy does not have the right to ban GM crops given that there is no scientific evidence they are a hazard.

It noted the European Commission in 1998 authorized the use of the specific maize seeds Fidenato planted, finding “no reason to believe that that product would have any adverse effects on human health or the environment.”

Italian news agency ANSA quoted Fidenato as expressing satisfaction with the ruling.