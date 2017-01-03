Eva has PTSD why?

Susan Sarandon‘s daughter, Eva Amurri Martino, is having a rough time after a nurse dropped her son Major, fracturing his skull.

“Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams,” she revealed on her website Happily Eva After on Sunday.

The incident occurred a few days after Thanksgiving when a night nurse fell asleep holding the baby. The family spent two days at Yale Medical Center.

“By the grace of all of his many angels, and every God one cares to pray to, MAJOR IS FINE. Completely fine,” she wrote. “Though he had the fracture, some skull displacement, and bleeding, the skull did not touch his brain and the bleeding was localized.”

However, the accident has not sat well with the 31-year-old mother of two, who believes she’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The nurse has since been let go, but Martino says they forgive her for what happened.

“It’s nearly impossible for me to trust anyone but myself to take care of Major now,” she wrote. “Hearing Major cry hard immediately triggers my memories of the moments after the accident and instigates an immediate panic attack — my heart races and tears spring to my eyes. Sometimes I get dizzy spells. I feel nauseous and overwhelmed and even small discomforts he has make me anxious. My appetite has decreased to nothing, I have a hard time getting to sleep after night time feedings, and my milk supply goes up and down depending on the stresses of the day. Any time we are near an edge or a ledge, I fear that he will fall, somehow, and be hurt again.”

Martino announced she will be taking time off from her blog to work out her issues stemming from the incident.

She ended the piece on an optimistic note: “I know that once I dedicate myself fully to understanding what I’m going through that I will begin to get better. Even writing this and speaking my truth today has parted the clouds a bit.”

The actress and her husband, Kyle Martino, welcomed their second child, Major, in October. They are also parents to 2-year-old Marlowe.

This story was originally published in the New Post.