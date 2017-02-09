Even more stores drop Ivanka

President Donald Trump has come to his daughter Ivanka’s defense after the First Daughter’s clothing and accessories lines were dropped by Nordstrom last week.

The president tweeted, “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom” adding “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

More retailers have followed Nordstrom’s lead including Neimann Marcus and now TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

According to a note obtained by the New York Times, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls parent company TJX instructed employees to “not to display Ivanka Trump merchandise separately and to throw away Ivanka Trump signs.”

The retailers’ decision to stop carrying Ivanka Trump’s line came after the “Grab Your Wallet” campaign, which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka or Donald Trump merchandise. Neiman Marcus took Ivanka merchandise offline late Thursday afternoon as well.

A Nordstrom spokesperson didn’t say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season. Nordstrom also said it offers thousands of brands and cuts about 10 percent each year based performance.

Macy’s has also faced pressure to rid their stores of all things Trump.

Customers took to Macy’s Facebook page to request the department store follow in dropping the line. One wrote, “Nordstrom dumped Trump, please follow suit. I would never put plastic Ivanka Trump boots on my little daughter.” Another wrote, “Half my wardrobe (and a very extensive wardrobe it is) has been purchased at Macy’s. I will no longer step in that store until they dump Ivanka Trump.”

There’s been no comment yet from Macy’s if Trump’s merchandise will stay.

Senior Director of Marketing at Ivanka Trump, Rosemary Young, told Fox News on the contrary, the brand is continuing to expand.

“The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016. We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains. The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives.”

Ivanka Trump has yet to publicly comment.