Evening Classes At Wicomico High School

Registration for evening high school is set to take place at the end of the month. Evening high school is designed to help students in Wicomico County high schools who need to take classes to stay on track for graduation. It also helps anyone ages 16-20 who wants to come back to school to complete their high school degree. Registration will be held from 4-7 p.m. on January 31 and February 1 in Building E of Wicomico High School. To register, you’ll need a birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, transcript and two forms of proof of residency. Students already in Wicomico High must also bring a blue form completed by the guidance counselor.