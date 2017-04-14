The NBA Playoffs are here, and I’m sure there are more than few fans out there who’d feel a lot better about their title odds if the tournament were a series of NBA Jam-style matches instead of full-team showdowns.

With this in mind, I drafted and ranked the best two-on-two squad for each of the 16 playoff franchises—because that’s a fun thing to do and I’m already getting all scratchy from a lack of basketball as we wait for Saturday’s playoff games.

May the most unfair and glitchy team win!