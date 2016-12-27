Expectations are hard to meet on a yearly basis in the NFL. The season is so short so every play and game is magnified, bringing even the slightest of slip-ups into perspective. Avoiding disappointment is nearly impossible to do across the roster with every team having at least one player who underperformed in 2016.

Whether it’s Blake Bortles or Todd Gurley, or someone else who ruined your fantasy season, there were a whole bunch of disappointing players in football this season. Here are the top choices for every team, which is a list a player doesn’t want to find his name on.