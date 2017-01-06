We’re actually a little surprised that the rankings weren’t skewed even more by using winning percentage, but for the most part, the league’s storied teams are the ones that rose to the top.

The Ravens certainly aren’t in that category, and have played in half as many postseason games or fewer than teams like the Steelers, Cowboys, Niners and Patriots. But having Ray Lewis anchor the defense for 17 seasons helped Baltimore to 10 playoff appearances and two Super Bowl victories in its 21-year existence.

USA TODAY Sports Jack Gruber