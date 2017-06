NFL players can’t be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame until at least five years after they retire. That being said, no player currently in the league can make it to Canton until at least 2022.

However, it’s never too early to think about which active players will one day be enshrined in greatness down the road as future Hall of Famers. We selected one player from each team that’s most likely to get inducted at some point.

Getty Images Getty Images