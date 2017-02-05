Every record Tom Brady broke in his fifth Super Bowl win

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl ring on Sunday, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime at NRG Stadium. It capped off what was a remarkable season for Brady as he turned in one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history.

Brady went 43-for-62 with 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked five times and finished with a passer rating of 95.2, but broke several records along the way.

Here are the records Brady broke.

