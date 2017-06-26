Everything you need to know about the BIG3 on FOX and FS1

Those rules are meant to give us the most entertaining game — and the best basketball — possible. The BIG3 is about two groups of people, after all: fans and players.

Just ask Ice Cube and league Commissioner and President Roger Mason, Jr.:

“The BIG3 was created as the ultimate basketball fan experience,” Cube said when the league was announced. “We’re bringing some of the baddest names to ever play the game, and giving them a platform to not only showcase their skills, but to entertain their fans in a high-energy, physical and competitive environment. As a diehard basketball fan, I personally can’t wait to see my favorite players back in action.”

“The BIG3 puts a special emphasis on the players, and they are an integral part of its function,” added Mason, Jr. “From the coaching, to the team selection and the games themselves — the league is player powered. We’re excited for the players to have such an active role in the BIG3 and look forward to a successful partnership.”

To that end, the players are vying for a bigger share of the money made by the league. According to the BIG3 website, “players [earn] a 52 percent revenue share. The revenue split will be determined by the final league standings, including postseason results in order to maximize competitiveness between the teams.“

Bragging rights and cash are on the line, which should have everyone bringing their A-game.

Now that you know everything about the league, let’s get to the participants.

