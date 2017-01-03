Everything you need to know about Wrestle Kingdom 11

It’s January 4th in Japan, which means it’s finally time for the annual Wrestle Kingdom megashow inside the Tokyo Dome.

Wrestle Kingdom is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s version of WrestleMania, and WWE stars Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles faced off in the 2016 edition just 12 months ago.

Wrestle Kingdom 11 will begin at 3:00 a.m. ET on January 4th

So how can you watch? New Japan will broadcast Wrestle Kingdom with English-language commentary online via NJPWWorld.com.

You can subscribe to NJPW World here, and it works similarly to the WWE Network. You’ll receive access to past NJPW shows, and countless matches featuring some huge stars that have also made appearances in WWE (like Finn Balor, Styles, Nakamura, The Club, Hideo Itami, Kota Ibushi, Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan).

A subscription costs 999 yen per month, or around $8.48.

Wrestle Kingdom 11 main card:

1 – The New Japan Rumble

2 – Tiger Mask W [Kota Ibushi] vs. Tiger the Dark

3 – The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice

4 – Ricochet, David Finlay and Satoshi Kojima vs. The Bullet Club vs. Chaos vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon in a Gauntlet match

5 – Cody [Rhodes] vs. Juice Robinson

6 – Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

7 – Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Chaos vs. G.B.H.

8 – Kushida vs. Hiromu Takahashi

9 – Katsuyoui Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto

10 – Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship

11 – Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Once you’re signed up, you can browse a list of events here. You can catch up with the ongoing storylines of the main events with this excellent recap.