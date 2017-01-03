Everything you need to know about your period

Aunt Flo. That time of the month. Your period has probably been on the receiving end of quite a few nicknames, and when it comes, it can be a tough experience. The truth is, the female body and reproductive system are both intricate and kind of cool.

For example, did you know:

You’re born with all the eggs you’ll ever have? (That’s why doctors start to monitor you more carefully as you get older, because it can take longer to successfully get pregnant.)

Many women report having a higher sexual appetite when they’re menstruating?

The average woman will spend nearly 10 years of her life menstruating and use nearly 11,000 tampons?

There’s even a campaign underway to get more employers to recognize “menstrual leave,” so women can take time off during their periods (which makes sense, since one report estimates that menstrual symptoms lead to 100 million lost work hours in America every year!). Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and the Philippines all allow for time off, FYI.



Source: Fix.com Blog