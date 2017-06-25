Everything you need to know for Toyota/Save Mart 350

Today’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway is the 15th race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. 

Before the 38-car field takes to the twists and turns of the 1.99-mile road course, here’s everything you need to know.

Green flag

The green flag is set to fly on the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Tune-in

Pre-race coverage at Sonoma begins with “NASCAR RaceDay” at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Track size

Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California is a 1.99-mile road course with 11 turns.

Grid size

There will be 38 drivers taking the green flag in Sunday’s race in wine country.

Stages and race distance

Monster Energy Series drivers will complete 218.9 miles (or 350 kilometers) in 110 laps. Stages will end at Lap 25, 50 and 110.

Forecast

According to weather.com, Sunday’s forecast in Sonoma calls for partly cloudy skies, a zero percent chance of rain and a high of 77 degrees.

National Anthem

Broadway star Natalie Gallo will sing the National Anthem during pre-race ceremonies.

Honorary pace-car driver

John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, will pace the field prior to the green flag at Sonoma.

Grand Marshal

Cristela Alonzo will be the Grand Marshal for today’s race.

Flyover

F-15 Eagles from Oregon Air National Guard will soar over the Sonoma road course during the National Anthem.

Defending winner

Now-retired three-time Cup champion and car owner Tony Stewart is the defending winner of today’s event.

Junior's last Sonoma ride

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will compete in his final Monster Energy Series race at Sonoma Raceway as he’ll retire from full-time Cup racing at the end of the 2017 season.

Front row

Kyle Larson won the pole for today’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 while Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jamie McMurray will start alongside him.

Starting lineup

See above for the full starting lineup for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

