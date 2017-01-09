Ex-Ivy League professor convicted in wife's death is freed

A former Ivy League professor convicted in the bludgeoning death of his wife at their suburban Philadelphia home has been released from prison.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokeswoman Susan McNaughton says the former University of Pennsylvania economics professor Rafael Robb was released Sunday morning.

Robb, of Upper Merion, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2006 death of his wife Ellen.

Robb served the maximum 10 years of the five- to 10-year term for voluntary manslaughter, after his wife’s family fought his bid to be paroled after five years.

Robb, who taught game theory at Penn, told police that he had come home to find the house burglarized.

He later admitted that he killed his wife during an argument as she wrapped presents days before Christmas.