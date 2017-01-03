49.1 F
Ex-LSU football player says robber stole his mementos

SHREVEPORT, La. –  A former LSU football player is offering to pay anyone who returns his SEC Championship ring and other football mementos that were stolen from his Louisiana home.

Seth Fruge was a walk-on special-teams player at LSU from 2009 to 2013. He wrote on his Facebook page Monday that a robber broke into his home over Christmas break and took a BCS National Championship watch, an Outback Bowl ring and a 3-year letterman watch, among other items.

Fruge says those items were “a reminder of the blood, sweat, and tears” he put in with his teammates over five years.

Fruge’s Facebook post had been shared tens of thousands of times.

