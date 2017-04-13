The former mayor of San Francisco and his wife are suing the city over a 2015 fall that ruptured both of her silicone breast implants. According to the October lawsuit, the city’s negligence in failing to repair a 2.5-inch concrete lip on a public sidewalk caused Roger Hedgecock’s wife, Cynthia, to fall and suffer “serious personal injuries.”

The Hedgecocks, who not seeking a specific value in damages but say it has caused an excess of over $25,000, said Cynthia’s ruptured implants began leaking into her bloodstream, and required “grueling” replacement surgery followed by weeks of recovery and pain medication.

Roger Hedgecock appears as a co-plaintiff in the suit over claims that he suffered “loss of support, service, love, companionship, society, affection, relations and solace from his wife,” according to reports.

The alleged incident took place on July 31, 2015 in Pacific Beach on a sidewalk that had been damaged by a tree, according to the lawsuit. The leakage was not discovered until September 2015 when Hedgecock went to a local clinic for “persistent chest pain and breast deformities,” according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

A spokesman for the city’s attorney told the news outlet that they expect to go to trial later this year.