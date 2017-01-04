Ex-Nigerian leaders sing hymn for peace in troubled nation

Former Nigerian rulers have banded together in singing a hymn for peace and unity in their troubled nation, with their video getting both favorable and derogatory comments on social media.

The former leaders sing “Oh God Our Help In Ages Past.” They include former military rulers Olusegun Obasanjo and Yakubu Gowon, former interim leader Ernest Shonekan and current Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

One Twitter user calls it a “rogues’ gallery,” while others accuse the former leaders of being responsible for the woes of a resource-rich country impoverished by corruption.

Africa’s largest economy, and the continent’s second-biggest oil producer, is currently in a recession caused by low oil prices and a massive shortage of foreign currency.

Nigeria also is beset by deadly conflicts including Boko Haram’s Islamic uprising.