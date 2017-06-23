Ex-Northern Ireland paramilitary figure admits 200 offenses

A former paramilitary commander turned police informer in Northern Ireland has pleaded guilty to 200 terrorist offenses.

In court Friday, 45-year-old Gary Haggarty pleaded guilty to five murders; five attempted murders; 23 counts of conspiracy to murder; directing terrorism; and membership of a banned organization in incidents stretching from 1991 to 2007.

Besides the 200 pleas entered in Belfast Crown Court, the 45-year-old admitted responsibility for 304 minor offenses.

Authorities say Haggarty has provided evidence against 14 former colleagues in the Protestant-based Ulster Volunteer Force, and also against two of his former police handlers.

Haggarty was first charged with one murder in 2009, and then agreed to become a prosecution witness.