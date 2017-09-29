A former Louisiana law enforcement officer faces more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

Norris Greenhouse Jr. also pleaded guilty to malfeasance in office on Friday, thus avoiding trial on murder charges over the 2015 shooting that killed Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father, Christopher Few, following a car chase in Markville.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office says the plea agreement calls for Greenhouse to be sentenced next Wednesday to 7-and-a-half years in prison.

Derrick Stafford, a second deputy city marshal involved in the shooting, was convicted of manslaughter in March and sentenced to 40 years in prison.