Ex-PE teacher, 40, accused of sex romp with student — again

A former Georgia middle school gym teacher has been arrested for the second time in as many months over allegations she sexually assaulted a student.

Shawnetta D. Reece, 40, was arrested Thursday after an investigation revealed she “engaged in sexual conduct” with an 18-year-old student in 2015, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Reece has been charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority due to her relationship with the student, who was a high school senior at the time.

On Aug. 14, Reece was arrested and charged with child molestation and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority over allegations that she had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old in 2013. That student was entering the ninth grade at the time.

The GBI entered the case at the request of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, which first received information about Reece’s alleged relationship with the 15-year-old.

Officials say the case will be presented to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution once the investigation is completed.

Click for more from Fox5Atlanta.com.