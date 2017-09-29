Ex police officer indicted in hot car death of her daughter

A former Mississippi police officer whose daughter died in a hot car has been indicted on a second-degree-murder charge.

News outlets report former Long Beach officer Cassie Barker was served with the indictment Thursday. Second-degree murder is punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison.

Investigators said Barker left 3-year-old Cheyenne Hyer unattended in a patrol car for more than four hours while she was in another officer’s home. The car’s air conditioner was on but wasn’t blowing cold air.

Cheyenne died Sept. 30, 2016, after being found unresponsive in the car. Barker was fired days later.

Barker’s attorney, George Blair, said Friday that the public has “only seen one set of facts,” and his client looks forward to her day in court.

Barker originally was charged with manslaughter.