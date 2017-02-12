Ex-Seahawk Byron Maxwell says Dolphins secondary can be another Legion of Boom

Byron Maxwell knows a thing or two about being a member of an elite secondary. After all, the Miami Dolphins cornerback was part of the Seattle Seahawks’ famed Legion of Boom.

Maxwell says he sees that similar level of talent in the Dolphins secondary. Yes, the same one that allowed 119 receiving yards to Steelers star Antonio Brown in the first quarter of Miami’s Wild-Card loss to Pittsburgh last month.

“We can be talked about how they talked about us in Seattle,” Maxwell said, via the Palm Beach Post. “We’ve just got to find a nickname.

“We’ve got to run with it. But we’ve got to put it on the field first. We definitely have the making of something — we can be something great.”

That’s a tall task, but it’s difficult to fully judge the Dolphins secondary, which was hit hard by injuries last season. Maxwell suffered an ankle injury that forced him to miss Miami’s final three games while safeties Isa Abdul-Quddus and Reshad Jones also missed the end of the Dolphins’ season due to injuries.

The Dolphins ranked 15th in passing yards allowed (242.2) and tied for 25th in passing touchdowns (30) allowed in 2016 – both of which they will need to improve upon if they want to be mentioned in the same breath as the Seahawks’ secondary.