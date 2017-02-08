Ex-Texans offensive lineman signs with Jets

Former Texans offensive lineman Jeff Adams has signed with the New York Jets now that his contract has expired.

The 27 year-old Adams played both offensive guard and tackle for the Texans from 2014-16 after going undrafted in 2012 out of Columbia University. He spend time with the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

Adams appeared in four games for the Texans and started two of those contests.

Adams suffered a knee injury in 2015 and then was re-signed last offseason.

One of Houston’s biggest needs this offseason is at the offensive tackle position.

Todd McShay of ESPN released his latest mock draft on Wednesday and has the Texans using the 26th overall pick on Utah left tackle Garett Bolles.

This year’s draft class isn’t very strong when it comes to offensive lineman. The Texans could end up with Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin or even Cam Robinson of Alabama.

If Houston wants a tackle that can help them right now they might have to look at free agency and target someone like Andrew Whitworth.

