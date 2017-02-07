EXCLUSIVE: Iran pulls missile from launch pad after apparent prep for launch, US officials say

Iran removed a powerful missile from a launch pad east of Tehran earlier this month, Fox News has learned, as U.S. and Iranian officials continued trading public barbs about the Islamic Republic’s missile tests and nuclear ambitions.

IRAN, ‘ON NOTICE’ BY UNITED STATES, LAUNCHES MISSILES IN EXERCISE

The Pentagon is concerned because Safir missiles use the same components as those needed for an intercontinental ballistic missile.

New satellite imagery from Feb. 3, obtained exclusively by Fox News from ImageSat International and verified by U.S. officials, showed Iran preparing a Safir for launch. That missile is the type Iran has previously used to put a satellite into space.

It has been two years since Iran has launched a Safir into space, according to officials.

But there has been a flurry of activity on an Iranian launch pad that U.S. officials have been watching closely since Iran last launched a ballistic missile from that pad more than a week ago.

On Jan. 29, Iran launched a new type of medium range ballistic missile prompting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Jan. 31. A day later the White House issued a strongly worded statement from National Security Adviser Mike Flynn putting Iran “on notice.” President Trump tweeted a similar statement soon after.

Days later, American intelligence officials watched as Iran quickly cleaned up the site and prepared another missile on the same launch pad near Semnan, about 140 miles east of Tehran.

In a surprising about face, Fox News learned Tuesday morning that Iran’s missile had been removed from the launch pad. It was not immediately clear why.

Iran’s Supreme Leader on Tuesday issued a new warning to the White House about the coming 38th anniversary of Iran’s Revolution this Friday.

“No enemy can paralyze the Iranian nation,” Khamenei said. “[Trump] says ‘you should be afraid of me’. No! The Iranian people will respond to his words on Feb. 10 and will show their stance against such threats,” according to Reuters.

