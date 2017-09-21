Experienced Oklahoma St. offensive line getting the job done

View GalleryGallery:

PHOTOS: Oklahoma State destroys Pitt 56-14

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | Charles LeClaire

“Having that experience is huge, especially at a position like offensive line,” Lundblade said. “A lot of it is about camaraderie and being able to trust one another and having that continuity and trust along the entire offensive line.”

TCU coach Gary Patterson said the Cowboys play a physical brand of football.

“You’ve got a great nucleus of people,” Patterson said. “They lost a couple of offensive linemen, but they picked up a Cal transfer that’s starting at left tackle for them. Center’s smart. You’re not going to go fool them very often. You’ve got to go play.”

Oklahoma State established its running game well enough in wins over Tulsa and South Alabama that Pitt tried to focus on stopping the ground game. The Cowboys were held to 104 yards on 35 carries, but they passed for 572 yards and five touchdowns.

“Whenever they take something away the other people have to step up and make plays and that’s what we did, and the O-line — they did a great job blocking for Mason,” said receiver Jalen McCleskey, who caught seven passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns against Pittsburgh. “Mason made great throws, the receivers ran great routes, and the coaching staff, they did a great job of putting the plays in and helping us succeed.”

The Cowboys want to continue rolling against TCU. The Horned Frogs rank 15th nationally in total defense, allowing just 265 yards per game.

“We’re always out to send a message no matter who we’re playing,” Lundblade said. “Our goal was to dominate and that’s what we came out to do and we were able to do that against Pitt, and that’s our goal every single week.”