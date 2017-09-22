Expert tips for preventing mold growth or remediating mold in your home after a flood

Mold, especially toxic black mold, growth is a big concern after a flood.

Experts say even if a home was not flooded, being without power and air conditioning for more than 72 hours can create conducive conditions for mold growth in a structure and resultant health concerns.

With over 100,000 species, the color, shape or size of the mold to the naked eye cannot tell you whether mold is toxic or not.

That’s why it is crucial to have lab testing performed from a mold inspection.

“Staccibatrus which often is referred to as ‘black mold’ is a slow-growing, but quite dangerous mold,” Carl Carlson, managing partner for Green Home Solutions, said.

Carlson said to keep in mind that other species of mold can elicit an allergenic response in a human as well.

“Molds don’t need to be any particular color, and all have the potential to cause respiratory distress like asthma and sinusitis or more pervasive infections in the immuno-compromised, plus all molds produce toxins that allow them to survive but which are known to be toxic to humans and pets,” Dr. Cameron Jones, director of Biological Health Services and a consultant on indoor air quality and environmental microbiology.

Preventing or remediating mold growth after a flood disaster

Experts say the number one thing you must do to to prevent mold is remove and replace all water-damaged building elements.

“Whilst this is sometimes alarming news, once floodwater has saturated drywall, wall insulation and flooring timbers, mold will immediately begin growing after the water subsides,” Jones said.