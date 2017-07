An explosion occurred at Elgin Air Force Base a little before 10 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

According to a statement on the base’s Facebook page, the explosion took place at McKinley Climatic Lab.

A 1,000-foot cordon has been established, and the surrounding area has been evacuated, authorities say.

The smoke visible that’s visible has been identified as methyl chloride.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

