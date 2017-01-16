Explosion targeting policemen reported in Turkey's southeast

Turkish media says police have been targeted in an explosion in a pre-dominantly Kurdish city in southeast Turkey in an attack that has killed least one policeman.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency says one policeman was killed and four others wounded in an explosion Monday near Dicle University in the province of Diyarbakir. It said a police team was the target of the attack. The NTV television channel said ambulances had been dispatched to the scene.

Turkey’s southeast has witnessed renewed conflict between state security forces and Kurdish militants that has left thousands dead in the last year.