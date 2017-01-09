Extreme Barbie Jeep Racing is your cure for the offseason

There is not enough racing in the winter. @TheBuzzer’s Daryl Motte has the cure — highlights from Extreme Barbie Jeep Racing. More videos here: http://bit.ly/2jm6JSU
