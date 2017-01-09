Extreme Barbie Jeep Racing is your cure for the offseason

By news@wgmd.com -
16

There is not enough racing in the winter. @TheBuzzer’s Daryl Motte has the cure — highlights from Extreme Barbie Jeep Racing. More videos here: http://bit.ly/2jm6JSU

More  Buzzer  Videos

Odell Beckham Jr faces media after poor performance

Odell Beckham Jr faces media after poor performance

17 hours ago

Ben Roethlisberger wears boot during post presser

Ben Roethlisberger wears boot during post presser

19 hours ago

Odell Beckham Jr and others warmup shirtless before playoff games

Odell Beckham Jr and others warmup shirtless before playoff games

20 hours ago

Odell Beckham Jr and others warmup shirtless before playoff games

Odell Beckham Jr and others warmup shirtless before playoff games

20 hours ago

Armpit tickles and wet willies in FA Cup match

Armpit tickles and wet willies in FA Cup match

21 hours ago

Doug Baldwin feels "terrible" for stealing TD from teammate

Doug Baldwin feels “terrible” for stealing TD from teammate

1 day ago

More Buzzer Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR