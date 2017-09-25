Exxon says it will reduce methane leaks from gas drilling

Exxon Mobil vows to reduce emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from its natural gas drilling operations.

But company officials have declined to put a figure on how much they can or will reduce emissions, making the energy giant’s public commitment difficult, if not impossible, to gauge.

Exxon said Monday that it would improve detection of methane leaks and repair equipment causing the leaks across its XTO Energy natural gas subsidiary.

The oil and gas industry has lobbied furiously against federal requirements proposed under President Barack Obama that would require them to monitor, report and stop methane leaks. The companies argue that federal regulations would be burdensome and aren’t needed because they are already working to cut emissions.

Many environmentalists argue that voluntary measures aren’t enough, and that the industry vastly underreports how much methane it leaks.