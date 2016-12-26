Ezekiel Elliott Bolts for Easy 55-Yard Cowboys Touchdown (Video)

The Dallas Cowboys took the lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to a monster 55-yard run by MVP-candidate, Ezekiel Elliott.

On the first drive of Week 16, the Dallas Cowboys got started behind rookie quarterback Dak Prescott torching the Detroit Lions. He looked less like a rookie and more like a first-year Pro Bowler (he’s both in 2016) as he went 5-of-6 for 71 yards and dart of a touchdown. However, it was his fellow rookie, running back Ezekiel Elliott, who made the offense happen the second time that the Cowboys got the rock.

The Dallas defense allowed the Lions to tie things up, 7-7. Surprisingly, though, it was the Detroit running game that really helped to lead the way for their offense. Not nearly as shocking, though, it was the Cowboys running game that got the ball back and answered—anchored of course by Elliott, the No. 4 pick from 2016.

After some solid play-calling and playmaking to get the ball just shy of midfield, the Cowboys called Elliott’s number. He didn’t waste a second letting his elite offensive line open up the edge for him and he went to work. The rookie burst through the hole and got to the right sideline with open field ahead. In that position, no one’s catching Zeke as he went 55 yards for the Dallas touchdown:

Unbelievable. Yes, that offensive line is one of the best in the NFL. But you can’t discredit vision, speed, and explosion like what Elliott consistently displays.

Though there are other deserving candidates throughout the league, you have to put the rookie in the conversation. He’s been that good and that integral to the success of the NFC’s No. 1 seed. That, at the very least, counts for something.

