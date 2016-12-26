Ezekiel Elliott burns Detroit Lions defense on 55-yard touchdown (Video)

Ezekiel Elliott broke through and got into the Detroit Lions’ end zone on an impressive 55-yard touchdown run on Monday Night Football.

The Dallas Cowboys had already clinched home-field advantage in the 2016 NFC Playoffs before even taking the field on Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. With this team having a first-round bye in two weeks time, Dallas has decided to not rest starters in Week 16.

Detroit has a ton to play for in the final two weeks with a chance at the NFC North crown on the line. Well, the Lions defense will have to do a better job going forward. Here is Dallas rookie running back/MVP candidate Ezekiel Elliott exploding for six on a 55-yard touchdown run.

Elliott has benefited from playing behind a historically dominant offensive line. That being said, Elliott is a former high school track star and doesn’t slow down once he hits top speed.

The Cowboys have leaned heavily on Elliott’s legs this season, but he has not tired in his impressive rookie campaign. His most recent touchdown breaks a Cowboys rookie record formerly held by the great running back Herschel Walker. Elliott now has 15 rushing touchdowns on the season and is very much in the NFL MVP conversation.

Of course, Elliott will have to fight off several other worthy candidates, including Dallas teammate in rookie quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys seem to be the team to beat in the NFC. Anything less than an NFC Championship appearance would be a massive disappoint in the NFC Playoffs for the 2016 Cowboys.

Dallas is more likely to rest starters in Week 17’s game against the rival Philadelphia Eagles. This is because Philadelphia is already out of the playoff picture, while Dallas could end up facing Detroit this January in a win-or-go-home scenario.

