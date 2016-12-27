The body slam Detroit Lions lineman A’Shawn Robinson put on Ezekiel Elliott had both teams talking after the Dallas Cowboys’ 42-21 win on Monday night.

The Lions and coach Jim Caldwell (and plenty of people on Twitter) didn’t necessarily agree with the refs flagging Robinson for the move.

“That’s a joke. That’s terrible.” – Sean McDonough on the refs calling a penalty on A’Shawn Robinson. pic.twitter.com/UxyyMQSf00 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 27, 2016

Elliott, however, claims Robinson deserved even more calls against him.

“He was being dirty all game,” Elliott said.

And Elliott has a theory as to why, one that dates back to their college days when he was at Ohio State and Robinson played for the Crimson Tide:

“I think he was a little salty from that Sugar Bowl win we got against him in New Orleans two years ago. It’s whatever. Let him do what he wants to do.”

Well, if that’s the case, Monday night gave Elliott bragging rights once again, not that Robinson would admit to being impressed.

“They’re alright,” Robinson said after the game. “They did some alright stuff that worked. Nothing special. They ain’t nothing special.”